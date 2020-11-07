Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.6185 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Iron Mountain has raised its dividend payment by 22.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

IRM opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

