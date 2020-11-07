iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $76.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.58. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

