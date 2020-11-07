iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Raised by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

BATS USMV opened at $65.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.33. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

