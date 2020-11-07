iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $351.56

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $351.56 and last traded at $351.56, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $344.39.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 660.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,558,000 after purchasing an additional 161,619 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,331,000 after purchasing an additional 55,868 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 281.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 53,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after buying an additional 39,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 87.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,048,000 after buying an additional 39,454 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

