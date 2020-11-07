iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Sets New 1-Year High at $351.56

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $351.56 and last traded at $351.56, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $344.39.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

