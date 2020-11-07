iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after buying an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 68,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 212,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,995,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 96.6% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $66.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

