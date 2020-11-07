iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

