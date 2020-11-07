iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $243.34

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $243.34 and last traded at $243.32, with a volume of 2686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.53.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after buying an additional 378,913 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $280,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

