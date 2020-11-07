iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 26,298 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.74. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.12 and a 12 month high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

