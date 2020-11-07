iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 3.5% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $25,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $126,410,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,759,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after acquiring an additional 411,959 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2,966.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 332,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,142,000 after purchasing an additional 321,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,924,000 after purchasing an additional 317,152 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $202.21 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.45 and its 200-day moving average is $182.42.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

