Itafos (IFOS.V) (CVE:IFOS) Shares Gap Down to $0.35

Itafos (IFOS.V) (CVE:IFOS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.32. Itafos (IFOS.V) shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 5,600 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Itafos (IFOS.V) from C$0.65 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35.

Itafos operates as a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizers and specialty products company. It operates through Itafos Conda, Itafos Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

