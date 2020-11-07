IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 239 ($3.12) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on IWG plc (IWG.L) from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 239 ($3.12) price objective on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 291.33 ($3.81).

Shares of LON:IWG opened at GBX 258 ($3.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 782.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 271.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 261.19. IWG plc has a 52-week low of GBX 101.15 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 470.40 ($6.15).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

