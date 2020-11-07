IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 239 ($3.12) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on IWG plc (IWG.L) from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. IWG plc (IWG.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 291.33 ($3.81).

Get IWG plc (IWG.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:IWG opened at GBX 258 ($3.37) on Tuesday. IWG plc has a twelve month low of GBX 101.15 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 470.40 ($6.15). The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 782.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 271.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.19.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for IWG plc (IWG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG plc (IWG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.