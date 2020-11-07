Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) a €23.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €29.73 ($34.98).

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) stock opened at €20.98 ($24.68) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss AG has a 12-month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12-month high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -16.43.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

