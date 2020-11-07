Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) a €23.00 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €29.73 ($34.98).

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) stock opened at €20.98 ($24.68) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss AG has a 12-month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12-month high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -16.43.

About Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit