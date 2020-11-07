Jefferies Financial Group Raises Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $96.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MNST. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $83.26 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $87.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average of $74.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $3,824,264.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $856,098.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,791 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1,073.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 120.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

