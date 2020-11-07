Jensen Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,170 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,506 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,063 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 817,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,784,000 after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,161,000 after purchasing an additional 171,938 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LH opened at $213.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.73. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $218.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

