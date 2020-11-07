Jensen Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,920 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 113.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,038,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 128.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,863,000 after purchasing an additional 451,915 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 937.8% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 407,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,247,000 after buying an additional 368,640 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 36.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,370,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,552,000 after buying an additional 364,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Campbell Soup by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,388,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,777,000 after buying an additional 290,876 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CPB opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.50. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

