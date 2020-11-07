Jensen Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,080 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 2.0% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $223,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 9,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,037 shares of company stock worth $14,942,086. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $157.74 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.