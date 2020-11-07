Jensen Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,050 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 448.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Teradata alerts:

TDC opened at $20.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDC. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.