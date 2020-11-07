Jensen Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,730 MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $467,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at $701,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $428,041.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,122 shares of company stock worth $5,394,762 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

NYSE:MMS opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.87.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.31 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Health and Human Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Health and Human Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

