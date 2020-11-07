Jensen Investment Management Inc. Buys 12,010 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 93.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 97.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $425,062.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,424.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.66 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.