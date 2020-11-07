Jensen Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,415,753 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 177,265 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.9% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of UnitedHealth Group worth $441,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $602,000. Gabalex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $6,235,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $347.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $360.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.08.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,372,099. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

