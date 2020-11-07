Jensen Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,570 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,240 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $137,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 29.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,245 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.25 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $112,503.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,177.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Rosen sold 21,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,041 shares of company stock worth $7,601,378 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

