Jensen Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,168,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761,980 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 3.6% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $409,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Pfizer by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 79,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Pfizer by 54.6% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 14,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.54.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.