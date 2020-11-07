Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Carter’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Carter’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRI. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

NYSE:CRI opened at $80.00 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $112.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $168,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $1,632,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

