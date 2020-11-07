Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 8,022.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown by 501.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown stock opened at $95.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.83. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

In other news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $88,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,762.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,986 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.