Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $22.88 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,652 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price target on Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $494.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.79. The firm has a market cap of $233.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,376 shares of company stock worth $14,194,858. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

