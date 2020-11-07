Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $257.73 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,999,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,792 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 2.3% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Starbucks worth $257,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 463.7% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,308 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 48.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,470 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.9% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.35.

Starbucks stock opened at $90.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.10.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,022 shares of company stock worth $13,777,487. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

