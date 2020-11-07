Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $429,000 Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

NYSE:RS opened at $112.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.94.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

