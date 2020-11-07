Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $541,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.9% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 66,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 33,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day moving average of $69.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.4253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. 140166 reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. New Street Research started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

