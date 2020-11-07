Jensen Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 3,542.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day moving average is $77.02. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAS. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist raised their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $6,301,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,123,140.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $950,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

