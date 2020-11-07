Jensen Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.54 and a 200 day moving average of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $134.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.