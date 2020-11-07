Jensen Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $30,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $412,098.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,856.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $125.28 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.3685 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

