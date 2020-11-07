Jensen Investment Management Inc. Invests $111.57 Million in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 985,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,566,000. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.0% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Waste Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC upped their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $2,775,191.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,593,359.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $119.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

