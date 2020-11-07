Jensen Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $412,098.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,856.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $125.28 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average is $101.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.3685 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.