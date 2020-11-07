Jensen Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,500 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,141,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $235,116,000 after purchasing an additional 402,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $170,209,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $136,877,000 after purchasing an additional 258,311 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 6.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $102,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,819 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 859,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,813,000 after buying an additional 595,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $492,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,972.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HRC opened at $92.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.26.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.