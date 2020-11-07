Jensen Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,730 MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 5.5% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in MAXIMUS by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MAXIMUS by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of MMS opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.87. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $884,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $797,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,122 shares of company stock worth $5,394,762. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Health and Human Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Health and Human Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

