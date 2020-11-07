Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,782 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,782 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701,930 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,746 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8,926.2% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,914 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KO opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,534 shares of company stock worth $14,234,514 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

