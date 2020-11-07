Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,900 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT stock opened at $114.42 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $115.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $197.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.27 and its 200-day moving average is $98.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

