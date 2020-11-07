Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 670 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,055,000 after buying an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $212,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Tractor Supply by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $140.45 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $157.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.03 and its 200 day moving average is $132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.