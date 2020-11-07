Jensen Investment Management Inc. Takes $439,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $477,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 466.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,047 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $197.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.23. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $204.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total value of $18,346,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $5,227,358.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,946,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,220 shares of company stock worth $46,148,114 in the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

