Jensen Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 443,465 shares during the period. Omnicom Group accounts for 0.5% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Omnicom Group worth $59,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,485.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC opened at $48.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $53.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.