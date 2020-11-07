Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $49.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $45.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 625.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.