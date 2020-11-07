Joyce Co. Ltd (JYC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.97.

In other news, insider Karen Gadsby 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. Also, insider Michael Gurry purchased 14,962 shares of Joyce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.97 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,400.33 ($21,000.24). Insiders have purchased a total of 32,561 shares of company stock worth $57,117 in the last quarter.

Joyce Corporation Ltd retails kitchen and wardrobe products in Australia. It owns five Bedshed retail stores, as well as franchise Bedshed retail bedding stores. The company also operates kitchen and wardrobe supply and installation stores under the Kitchen Connection and Wallspan brand name. In addition, the company is involved in online auction and valuers business.

