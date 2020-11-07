JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $100.86

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.86 and last traded at $100.86, with a volume of 40335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.37.

YY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on JOYY from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on JOYY from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.81. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $826.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in JOYY by 20.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in JOYY by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in JOYY by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in JOYY by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in JOYY by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

