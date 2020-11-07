JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Sets New 12-Month High at $100.86

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.86 and last traded at $100.86, with a volume of 40335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.37.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on JOYY from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on JOYY from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on JOYY from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.81. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $826.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the third quarter worth about $32,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 20.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 102.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 8.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

