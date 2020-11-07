JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) a €37.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €54.57 ($64.20).

ETR:HFG opened at €49.18 ($57.86) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.58. HelloFresh SE has a twelve month low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a twelve month high of €56.40 ($66.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83.

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

