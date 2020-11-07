Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG.AX) (ASX:KPG) Insider Buys A$46,020.00 in Stock

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG.AX) (ASX:KPG) insider Ada Poon purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.53 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of A$46,020.00 ($32,871.43).
The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.94.
About Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG.AX)
