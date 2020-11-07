Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG.AX) (ASX:KPG) Insider Buys A$46,020.00 in Stock

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG.AX) (ASX:KPG) insider Ada Poon purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.53 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of A$46,020.00 ($32,871.43).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.94.

Get Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG.AX) alerts:

About Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG.AX)

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; immigration support; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.