Kennametal Inc. (KMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

Kennametal has a payout ratio of 85.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Kennametal to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.

Get Kennametal alerts:

KMT opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $38.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.25.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMT. Barclays downgraded shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.