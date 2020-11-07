Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Downgraded to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

KMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kennametal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.75.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -426.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.25. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $38.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 21,502 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 851.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 431,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 385,766 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Kennametal by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 184.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,867 shares in the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.