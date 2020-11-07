Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Downgraded to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

KeyCorp lowered shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

KMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kennametal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -426.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.25. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $38.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 21,502 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 851.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 431,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 385,766 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Kennametal by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 184.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,867 shares in the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit